16:21 24.08.2023

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of August 24, the special forces used vessels to reach the shore and landed in the vicinity of Olenivka and Mayak.

The Ukrainian defenders came into clash with the occupation forces during the operation, the Intelligence Directorate said.

"As a result, the enemy suffered personnel losses and enemy hardware was destroyed. Also, the national flag has been again raised in Ukrainian Crimea. All goals and tasks were accomplished. After ending the special operation, the Ukrainian defenders left the scene without losses," it said.

The occupation authorities of Crimea did no comment on the event regardless numerous calls from the local residents, their only statement was about alleged "scheduled destruction of ammunition," the Ukrainian intelligence said.

"The Ukrainian defense forces will continue to help the occupiers destroy their ammunition, equipment and personnel," it said.

