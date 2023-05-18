Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on railway accident in Crimea: It's quite natural, as weapons, armored vehicles probably transported along tracks

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov called the derailment of a train in the temporarily occupied Crimea "quite natural," since the occupiers were probably transporting weapons and armored vehicles along the tracks for the war against Ukraine.

"Obviously, other items are transported along the same routes, but in particular weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and all other means that are used for the war of conquest against Ukraine, which are used to kill civilian Ukrainians and Ukrainian defenders. Therefore, it is quite natural, that these paths could not stand it, got tired and now do not function for some time," Yusov said on the air of the telethon.

The intelligence said "the infrastructure will operate absolutely normally and safely when Crimea returns to the Ukrainian internationally recognized legal field."

"As long as the terrorists are there, there will be no peace," Yusov said.

The agency said the Crimea peninsula is actively used by the invaders as a logistics hub and transport hub for the transfer of manpower and equipment to the occupied Ukrainian territories in the south.

"The occupant contingent in Ukrainian Crimea remains more or less stable, unchanged," Yusov said.

Earlier, Russian media reported that several train cars had derailed near Bakhchysaray in the temporarily occupied Crimea so-called "Crimean Railway" claims that the wagons of the freight train derailed "due to the intervention of unauthorized persons."