Govt allocates UAH 200 mln to Defense Intelligence Agency for purchase of weapons, military equipment, ammo

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 200 million to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

Thus, UAH 200 million was allocated to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense on a non-refundable basis from the reserve fund of the state budget for the implementation of measures related to strengthening the state's defense capability, in particular for the purchase of weapons, military equipment and ammunition.