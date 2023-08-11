Facts

15:37 11.08.2023

Govt allocates UAH 200 mln to Defense Intelligence Agency for purchase of weapons, military equipment, ammo

1 min read
Govt allocates UAH 200 mln to Defense Intelligence Agency for purchase of weapons, military equipment, ammo

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 200 million to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

Thus, UAH 200 million was allocated to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense on a non-refundable basis from the reserve fund of the state budget for the implementation of measures related to strengthening the state's defense capability, in particular for the purchase of weapons, military equipment and ammunition.

Tags: #defense #intelligence_service

MORE ABOUT

20:23 02.08.2023
First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

19:18 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

20:54 26.07.2023
Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

19:52 26.07.2023
Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

19:50 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

19:44 11.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

20:52 04.07.2023
Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

19:42 04.07.2023
Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

20:08 20.06.2023
Yermak calls on Israel to allow Ukraine to use its defensive weapons against Iranian-made drones

Yermak calls on Israel to allow Ukraine to use its defensive weapons against Iranian-made drones

12:19 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Every day since February 24, 2022 - Children's Day

Zelenskyy: Every day since February 24, 2022 - Children's Day

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

Russians hit Ukraine with four Kinzhal-type missiles, hit residential sector in Ivano-Frankivsk region

All regional military commissars to be fired – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Co-owners of Rozetka and Novaya Poshta note the deterioration of the government's attitude towards business

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Ukrainian sends its rescuers to Slovenia to help with cleaning up flooding aftermath – Klymenko

Talks on providing ATACMS missiles continue – Ukrainian Ambassador to USA

Senior woman wounded in shelling of Nikopol by Russian forces

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

Dobrobut medical network in June increases number of consultations for adults by almost 30%, for children by 70%

Tarnavsky: 257 enemy casualties in Tavria direction over day

Cabinet instructs to send emergency rescue team to Slovenia to assist in elimination of flood consequences

AD
AD
AD
AD