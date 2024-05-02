Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

Nova Poshta has confirmed the shelling of one of their branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles late Wednesday evening.

"Night of May 1st. Odesa. The sorting depot and a branch of Nova Poshta. Just now they were hit by a missile from the Russians," the press service said in a Facebook post.

There are no casualties or injuries among the employees of Nova Poshta.

Nova Poshta will compensate customers for 900 parcels damaged in the Russian ballistic shelling of Odesa, said co-owner of the Nova group of companies, Volodymyr Popereshniuk.

"According to preliminary data, about 900 parcels were affected. Tomorrow, we will start compensating customers and a project to restore the premises," he wrote on Facebook late Wednesday night.

According to him, the Russian missile strike hit depot-1 and cargo branch No. 4 of Nova Poshta in Odesa.

Meanwhile, parcels that were in transit have been redirected to branch No. 3 of Nova Poshta.

The Russian Federation launched a missile strike on Odesa with ballistic missiles, with 14 injured reported, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional State Administration.