SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the sanctioned Metropolitan of Zaporizhia and Melitopol of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) (UOC MP) Luka (Andriy Kovalenko) of suspicion of inciting religious hatred.

"The Security Service documented the crimes of the head of the Zaporizhia diocese of the UOC MP, Metropolitan Luka (Andriy Kovalenko). The cleric is suspected of inciting religious hatred in Ukraine," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the special service, the Metropolitan publicly expressed his disdain for parishioners of other faiths during communication and during church liturgies.

"The cleric also posted provocative messages on his personal Telegram channel, where he insulted the religious feelings of representatives of other faiths," the SBU said.

Thus, he undermined the socio-political situation in the frontline region in favor of the aggressor country.

An examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the cleric's subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine. Based on the collected evidence, he was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs and other characteristics). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being considered.

The SBU also recalled that in December 2022, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, personal sanctions were introduced against the Metropolitan.

As reported, a source said on Wednesday morning that the SBU conducted a search of Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhia and Melitopol. According to the agency's interlocutor, Metropolitan Luka "publicly and actively lobbies the position of the Russian Orthodox Church."