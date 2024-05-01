Facts

16:49 01.05.2024

SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

2 min read
SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the sanctioned Metropolitan of Zaporizhia and Melitopol of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) (UOC MP) Luka (Andriy Kovalenko) of suspicion of inciting religious hatred.

"The Security Service documented the crimes of the head of the Zaporizhia diocese of the UOC MP, Metropolitan Luka (Andriy Kovalenko). The cleric is suspected of inciting religious hatred in Ukraine," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the special service, the Metropolitan publicly expressed his disdain for parishioners of other faiths during communication and during church liturgies.

"The cleric also posted provocative messages on his personal Telegram channel, where he insulted the religious feelings of representatives of other faiths," the SBU said.

Thus, he undermined the socio-political situation in the frontline region in favor of the aggressor country.

An examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the cleric's subversive activities against the state security of Ukraine. Based on the collected evidence, he was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs and other characteristics). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being considered.

The SBU also recalled that in December 2022, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, personal sanctions were introduced against the Metropolitan.

As reported, a source said on Wednesday morning that the SBU conducted a search of Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhia and Melitopol. According to the agency's interlocutor, Metropolitan Luka "publicly and actively lobbies the position of the Russian Orthodox Church."

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

14:07 27.04.2024
SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

13:34 16.04.2024
SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

20:50 15.04.2024
Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

16:14 13.04.2024
Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

11:17 05.04.2024
SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

16:28 01.04.2024
SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

09:28 26.03.2024
SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

14:47 25.03.2024
Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

LATEST

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Housing subsidy for non-heating season for most Ukrainians to be reassigned automatically – Ministry of Social Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD