USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman has arrived in Kyiv, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said.

"Welcome back to Kyiv USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman! I'm looking forward to joining you to see first-hand how USAID's support to Ukraine has further strengthened its resilience to Russia's brutal attacks and is enabling its economic recovery," she said on X Social Network on Wednesday.