Rada dismisses Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky

The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday dismissed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) reported on the Telegram channel, registered by a group of MPs of the Batkivschyna faction led by its leader Yulia Tymoshenko, on April 24 in the Verkhovna Rada the bill on Solsky's resignation was supported by 273 MPs with the required minimum of 226 votes.

According to Zhelezniak, Solsky unexpectedly came to parliament and, before his resignation, gave a report on the work done as minister.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said at the time of Solsky's speech in the Rada that the Committee on Agrarian Policy did not support his resignation, but suggested that this issue be decided in the hall.