Ukrainian border guards force Russian saboteurs to retreat after battle in Sumy region

Border guards took on a group of Russian saboteurs who entered the territory of Ukraine in Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"Border guards entered into battle with the Russian saboteurs in Sumy region," the State Border Guard Service said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"An enemy ambush with more than a dozen saboteurs was discovered by border guards in one of the directions. A shooting battle ensued. To reinforce this, reserves of units of the State Border Guard Service and the Defense Forces moved forward, artillery and mortar crews were involved," the State Border Guard Service provides details of the battle.

"As a result of the battle, the enemy retreated," the message states.