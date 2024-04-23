As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

On Tuesday morning, Russian occupiers dropped a UAB on the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which five people were injured, two of them are in serious condition, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Five people were injured as a result of the attack on Kostiantynivka. This morning, the Russians dropped a controlled aerial bomb on the town: five people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. The impact damaged three houses, a car and an infrastructure facility," he wrote on the Telegram channel.