All 13 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine last night shot down

The Ukrainian Air Force and mobile groups of the defense forces destroyed all 13 Shahed drones launched by the enemy to attack Ukraine last night, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk has said.

"On the night of April 18, 2024, the adversary attacked [Ukraine] by 13 Shahed-131/136 drones from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in Crimea," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"All 13 Shaheds were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the defense forces of Ukraine in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," Oleschuk said.