Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls on allies to give priority to providing military assistance to Ukraine, and only then to achieving NATO's defense goals.

He made this statement on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference after a meeting with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Denmark Mette Frederisken and the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, at which the supply of allied air defense systems to Ukraine was discussed.

"Ukraine needs even more (than previously supplied), that is why if allies are faced with a choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine, my message is clear: send more to Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

In this regard, he cited the example of Denmark, which provided Ukraine with all the artillery, as well as "with clear plans to replenish national resource." “In our meeting today, we agreed that NATO should have a greater role in coordinating security assistance and training for Ukraine. We also agree that Ukraine needs predictable financial support for the long haul, and will continue to work on this as a matter of urgency," Stoltenberg said.

Answering a clarifying question from journalists about whether the Netherlands will be able to provide Ukraine with its own Patriot systems, which the country itself needs, the NATO Secretary General recalled that the alliance has its own NATO defense plans, as well as goals for achieving the necessary capabilities that the allies must fulfill. "As Secretary General of NATO, it is important to me that all Allies meet these capability targets. But I realized that, at least in the short term, there may be a conflict between meeting all the targets and delivering what Ukraine needs now. Therefore, I made it clear that if the only way to deliver support Ukraine is to go below the NATO targets, then this is the right thing to do," Stoltenberg said.

However, he clarified that ultimately this should be a national decision. "But the reality is that to support Ukraine to help them destroy the Russians' combat capabilities also enhances our security. Therefore, I have stated clearly if necessary, we can go below the capability targets," the NATO Secretary General said.