Facts

16:18 16.04.2024

Scholz asks Xi Jinping to put pressure on Russia, ensure that Putin ends war against Ukraine

1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked President of China Xi Jinping to put pressure on Russian to ensure that Vladimir Putin withdraws his troops from Ukraine and ends the war.

"China's word carries weight in Russia. I have therefore asked President Xi to put pressure on Russia to ensure that Putin finally abandons his insane campaign, withdraws his troops and ends this terrible war," Scholz said on the X Social Network on Tuesday.

