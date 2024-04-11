Rada passes bill on mobilization at final stage

The Verkhovna Rada adopted at the second reading and in general the bill on mobilization (No. 10449).

Some 283 MPs voted for the corresponding decision at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

MPs supported the amendment of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to exclude from the bill the rule on the demobilization of military personnel after 36 months of service.

The online broadcast of the meeting is carried out on YOUTUBE by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction).