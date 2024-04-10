Lithuanian Defense Minister promises even more aid to Ukraine: We'll look for all ways and opportunities

Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas, during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented a new package of assistance to Ukraine and described the meeting with the Ukrainian leader as constructive, LRT reported.

"The visit is already in full swing, I just met with President Zelenskyy. We had a constructive and good meeting. We will continue to work. I presented our entire assistance package. I should to say that it is bigger than we planned and will be even bigger – we will look for all ways and opportunities to increase it even more," the publication quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

The minister said that he also informed Zelenskyy about Lithuania's plans for sending combat drones and a demining coalition.

According to Kasčiūnas, within the framework of Lithuania's three-year program of assistance to Ukraine with a budget of EUR 200 million, the country has allocated EUR 84 million, which is EUR 20 million more than it was planned.

"I also presented the idea for a drone program, under which we will start our own industry. We just need to organize the legal framework. We will supply drones to Ukraine and they will be tested on the battlefield," he said.