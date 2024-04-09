Facts

17:43 09.04.2024

IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a drone attack on the training center of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located on its site.

"IAEA informed by ZNPP of drone attack today on ZNPP training center adjacent to site. Reported explosion consistent with IAEA team's observations. No direct threat to nuclear safety this time but latest incident again underlines extremely serious situation," the agency quoted its Director General Rafael Grossi as saying on the X network.

As reported, on Sunday April 7, the IAEA confirmed drone attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, indicating that the physical impact of the drone detonations was recorded, including at one of the site's six reactor buildings where surveillance and communication equipment appeared to have been targeted. The IAEA team reported that they observed remnants of drones at this and two other impact locations at the site. The experts reported hearing explosions and rifle fire on the site throughout the day. Additionally, the IAEA team heard several rounds of outgoing artillery fire from near the plant.

As the IAEA said, for the first time since November 2022, Europe's largest nuclear power plant was directly targeted in military action.

At the time, While the team so far has not observed any structural damage to systems, structures, and components important to nuclear safety or security of the plant, they reported observing minor superficial scorching to the top of the reactor dome roof of Unit 6 and scoring of a concrete slab supporting the primary make-up water storage tanks.

"Although the damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, this was a serious incident that had the potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system," Grossi said, commenting on the situation.

The IAEA did not indicate who owned the drones.

Defense Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine was not involved in any armed provocations at the Zaporizhia NPP. Imitation strikes by the Russian Federation on the territory of the plant are a routine of the occupiers, they said.

