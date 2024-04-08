Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

Six people were injured as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on an industrial facility in Zaporizhia on Monday, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Russia has again hit an industrial facility in Zaporizhia. Six people were injured. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified," he said on the Telegram channel.

Also, seven apartment buildings and a healthcare facility were damaged as a result of the attack, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev said. He also confirmed the information about six casualties.

"An infrastructure facility, seven apartment buildings and a healthcare facility were damaged. The utility services have started to clean up the attack aftermath. The city council's tent has been put up on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel.