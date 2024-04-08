Facts

09:30 08.04.2024

Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

1 min read
Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine at night with 24 strike drones, air defense destroyed 17 of them, as well as an X-59 cruise missile, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Monday morning.

"On the night of April 8, 2024, the enemy launched a strike with an X-59 guided missile from the airspace of occupied Zaporizhia region and 24 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda - Crimea, Kursk, Yeisk districts - Russia," the message says.

It is reported that as a result of an air defense battle, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down an X-59 guided missile in Dnipropetrovsk region and 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky and Zhytomyr regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack, the Air Force added.

