One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv
Because of the strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon, there were one dead and one wounded, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.
“According to preliminary data, one person was killed, another was injured. There was damage to civil infrastructure, a car caught fire. The review by the relevant services continues,” he wrote on Telegram.