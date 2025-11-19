Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 19.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting victims of Russia's latest massive combined missile and drone attack on Ternopil and Kharkiv.

“Ternopil. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Ternopil region is operating at two locations in coordination with other city emergency services,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Volunteers are providing first aid and psychological first aid to those affected, as well as evacuating people from damaged buildings to hospitals. So far, seven people have been evacuated.

An aid station has been set up on site, where residents of damaged buildings and the emergency responders can receive essential assistance.

The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Kharkiv region joined other services on the ground to assist at the site of the attack. Volunteers conducted door-to-door checks of damaged buildings and surrounding areas to identify affected individuals, providing first aid and psychological support. They also assisted with evacuating people from damaged buildings and transferred them to ambulance crews.

Aid stations have been established at the locations to provide hot drinks, water, mobile charging, and psychological support. Based on assessed needs, humanitarian aid is being distributed to those affected, including OSB boards, tarpaulins, emergency kits, hygiene kits, blankets, and water.

As reported, the death toll in Ternopil due to the enemy missile and drone attack on Wednesday night has risen to 19, with 66 injured, including 16 children.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 32 people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv overnight. Fires broke out and residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles were destroyed in several areas of the city.

Tags: #urcs #kharkiv #ternopil

MORE ABOUT

17:28 19.11.2025
Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

15:42 19.11.2025
There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

13:32 19.11.2025
Death toll in Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 20, including 2 children – SES

Death toll in Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 20, including 2 children – SES

11:21 19.11.2025
Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

10:24 19.11.2025
Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

09:02 19.11.2025
Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil

Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil

18:42 18.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

13:07 14.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assisting at five locations in Kyiv following Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting at five locations in Kyiv following Russian attacks

17:00 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches new cycle of social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families

Ukrainian Red Cross launches new cycle of social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families

09:52 12.11.2025
Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

HOT NEWS

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

UN to expand support for agricultural land demining, irrigation and seed development in Ukraine

Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

UNSC, OSCE PA to meet on Thurs following Russia's killing of civilians in Ternopil - Sybiha

Norway to allocate $3 mln to Food from Ukraine, $9 mln for those affected by war in Ukraine

Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Food security depends on development of national production, intl trade – Kachka

Rada enters consultation mode – Stefanchuk

Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

Rada dismisses Energy Minister Hrynchuk

AD
AD