Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting victims of Russia's latest massive combined missile and drone attack on Ternopil and Kharkiv.

“Ternopil. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Ternopil region is operating at two locations in coordination with other city emergency services,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Volunteers are providing first aid and psychological first aid to those affected, as well as evacuating people from damaged buildings to hospitals. So far, seven people have been evacuated.

An aid station has been set up on site, where residents of damaged buildings and the emergency responders can receive essential assistance.

The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Kharkiv region joined other services on the ground to assist at the site of the attack. Volunteers conducted door-to-door checks of damaged buildings and surrounding areas to identify affected individuals, providing first aid and psychological support. They also assisted with evacuating people from damaged buildings and transferred them to ambulance crews.

Aid stations have been established at the locations to provide hot drinks, water, mobile charging, and psychological support. Based on assessed needs, humanitarian aid is being distributed to those affected, including OSB boards, tarpaulins, emergency kits, hygiene kits, blankets, and water.

As reported, the death toll in Ternopil due to the enemy missile and drone attack on Wednesday night has risen to 19, with 66 injured, including 16 children.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 32 people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv overnight. Fires broke out and residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles were destroyed in several areas of the city.