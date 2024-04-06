Facts

12:34 06.04.2024

Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

1 min read
Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

In Rostov region of the Russian Federation, a pipeline used to pump petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the area of the Azov Sea Port was blown up, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

“On the night of April 6, 2024, in the area of the village of Azov (Rostov region) as a result of the explosion of a pipeline that pumped petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the area of the Azov Sea Port, the loading of tankers with petroleum products was suspended for an indefinite period,” the report says.

“The object was used by the aggressor state for military purposes, to support the waging of a genocidal war against Ukraine,” the department noted.

Tags: #pipeline #rostov_region #blown_up

