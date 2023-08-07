Polish operator PERN confirms damage to one of western section of Druzhba oil pipeline strings

Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Sunday that one of the strings of the western section of the Druzhba oil pipeline had been damaged, and that pumping was expected to resume on Tuesday.

PERN services dug into the location in the municipality of Chodecz in where one of the strings of the western section through which seaborne oil goes west. The company said repairs were being carried out and that pumping was expected to resume early Tuesday.

All PERN services continue to work at the scene, with the State Fire Service and the Volunteer Fire Brigade are also involved. A specialized company will start the reclamation of the site in order to return it to its original state on Monday.

The PERN crisis team, appointed in accordance with the anti-crisis management procedures, has been working and supervising all work from the beginning of the incident.

Reports said earlier on Sunday that one of the two Druzhba lines carrying oil towards Germany had leaked on Polish territory and had been shut down. The other line is working as normal.