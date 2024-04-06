Facts

11:34 06.04.2024

URCS warns about fakes on Internet about alleged cash payments for Easter

URCS warns about fakes on Internet about alleged cash payments for Easter
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) warns about the appearance on social networks of fake information about the alleged issuance of cash payments for Easter.

"False information is being spread on the Internet about the alleged issuance of a kit with a cash payment for Easter from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and ROZETKA. In the news, scammers ask you to submit an application through an allegedly official bot - chervonyy khrest bot, where they collect personal data and ask you to confirm personal information... This is fake information and a chat bot,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society reminded that it reports all types of humanitarian assistance on official communication channels, such as the website redcross.org.ua, and never collects personal data through social networks.

“Be careful, check information about types of humanitarian aid from official sources of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and do not pass on personal data to scammers. If you find fake information, please let us know by sending a link to the fake sources and an email to [email protected],” recommended the URCS.

