Facts

20:46 05.04.2024

All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

1 min read
All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that all three Baltic countries (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia) firmly support the direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question is to develop legal international approaches.

"These are our friends, and they support such an initiative. The issue of the legality of international approaches is causing some discussion among all partners. But, without a doubt, all three Baltic countries firmly support the direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets for the needs of rebuilding Ukraine and supporting Ukraine," Shmyhal said in a joint interview with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė at the national telethon on Friday.

The Prime Minister also noted that the mechanism of confiscation or use as collateral is a subject of discussion among all international partners, but most have no doubt that it is necessary to move through confiscation.

Tags: #russia #baltic #states

MORE ABOUT

19:11 05.04.2024
Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

11:29 03.04.2024
Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

20:36 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

20:38 01.04.2024
Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

20:35 01.04.2024
AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

17:26 29.03.2024
Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

20:22 28.03.2024
Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

19:07 22.03.2024
Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

LATEST

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

Income of top ten companies in agricultural sector increases by 35% in 2023 – Opendatabot index

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD