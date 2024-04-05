All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that all three Baltic countries (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia) firmly support the direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question is to develop legal international approaches.

"These are our friends, and they support such an initiative. The issue of the legality of international approaches is causing some discussion among all partners. But, without a doubt, all three Baltic countries firmly support the direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets for the needs of rebuilding Ukraine and supporting Ukraine," Shmyhal said in a joint interview with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė at the national telethon on Friday.

The Prime Minister also noted that the mechanism of confiscation or use as collateral is a subject of discussion among all international partners, but most have no doubt that it is necessary to move through confiscation.