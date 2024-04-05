Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Volodymyr Hordiychuk Deputy Commander of the National Guard.

Corresponding decree No. 220/2024 is published on the President's website.

Volodymyr Hordiychuk graduated from the Kyiv Institute of the Air Force of Ukraine in 1996. In 2012, he received a master's degree from the Academy of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In 2002, he was the battalion commander of the first battalion of the 31st Brigade named after Major General O. Radiyevsky in the city of Dnipro.

In 2014-2016, Hordiychuk held the position of Chief of Staff-First Deputy Head of the Eastern Territorial Administration. On March 30, 2016, he was appointed head of the Western Territorial Administration of the National Guard.

On October 12, 2018, Hordiychuk was awarded the military rank of Lieutenant General. Since October 2, 2019 - Head of the Central Territorial Administration of the National Guard.