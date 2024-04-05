Facts

20:25 05.04.2024

Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Volodymyr Hordiychuk Deputy Commander of the National Guard.

Corresponding decree No. 220/2024 is published on the President's website.

Volodymyr Hordiychuk graduated from the Kyiv Institute of the Air Force of Ukraine in 1996. In 2012, he received a master's degree from the Academy of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. In 2002, he was the battalion commander of the first battalion of the 31st Brigade named after Major General O. Radiyevsky in the city of Dnipro.

In 2014-2016, Hordiychuk held the position of Chief of Staff-First Deputy Head of the Eastern Territorial Administration. On March 30, 2016, he was appointed head of the Western Territorial Administration of the National Guard.

On October 12, 2018, Hordiychuk was awarded the military rank of Lieutenant General. Since October 2, 2019 - Head of the Central Territorial Administration of the National Guard.

Tags: #national_guard #deputy

MORE ABOUT

12:56 22.02.2024
Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard

Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard

20:13 14.11.2023
Dpty Defense Minister leaves for Brussels: We’re working on deepening cooperation with NATO at all levels

Dpty Defense Minister leaves for Brussels: We’re working on deepening cooperation with NATO at all levels

19:49 28.08.2023
Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

18:46 08.08.2023
Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

16:26 31.07.2023
Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

10:56 10.07.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

20:35 25.05.2023
Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

Ukrainian military shoot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, one of them destroyed

14:46 12.05.2023
Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

20:48 29.03.2023
Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

09:21 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy: This year's graduation of officers to strengthen our state

Zelenskyy: This year's graduation of officers to strengthen our state

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

LATEST

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

Income of top ten companies in agricultural sector increases by 35% in 2023 – Opendatabot index

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD