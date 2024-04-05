Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhia, inflicted by the enemy on Friday afternoon, two people were killed, six were injured, among them a child, said Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The Russians killed two civilians: a woman and a man. According to preliminary data, six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia. A 9-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother, boys of 20 and 22 years old are in a moderate condition. A 55-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man are in serious condition," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

All the victims are in the hospital, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Earlier it was reported about six victims in the city.