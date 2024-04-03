Facts

20:06 03.04.2024

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

2 min read
Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they're staying in for at least another six months – study

 The majority of the surveyed refugees from Ukraine (88%) plan to stay in the country where they are staying for at least another six months, according to the results of a study conducted by the IMPACT research organization.

"The desire to return to Ukraine remains dominant among Ukrainians in Poland. Moreover, many express a desire to return to Ukraine in the future (70%). Nevertheless, the vast majority, namely 88%, plan to stay in the country they are in for at least another six months," the press service of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reports.

It is indicated that as of the beginning of 2024, there are approximately 6.2 million refugees from Ukraine in different countries of the world, but many are planning or have already returned home. According to the results of the study, one of the reasons for returning to Ukraine is the desire to reunite with family and homesickness.

The study has been conducted since March 2022 and continues to this day. IMPACT conducts a monthly telephone survey of 5,000 respondents, among them refugees and those returning to Ukraine. The study is funded by USAID and IFRC (previous rounds were funded by the Belgian Red Cross, the German Red Cross and Save the Children), and is supported and conducted in partnership with the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Tags: #poll #refugees #icrc

