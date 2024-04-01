AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Ащкзщые over the Black Sea, said Illia Yevlash, head of the public relations service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The air force has worked out a pretty good target today, we don't have such targets very often, but we still managed to shoot down one of the most expensive unmanned aerial vehicles of the Forpost type. This is a Russian UAV, its cost is approximately $7 million. It was shot down by Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade over the Black Sea," Yevlash said on the air of the telethon on Monday.

According to him, the Forpost is a large enough drone that can conduct reconnaissance and also carry an additional combat load in the form of two missiles or other weapons to hit ground targets.