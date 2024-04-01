Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has struck one control point and seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on Monday on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces have defeated over the past day one ground control station for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, one enemy air defense system, two electronic warfare stations, one ammunition train and one area of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers.