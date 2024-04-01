Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

At a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dedicated to drone-relates issues, decisions were made on the facilitation of the procurement procedure, import of components, ramping up the production of projectiles for drones, and training drone operators.

"We updated and detailed this year's production plans for all types of drones: FPV, bombers, reconnaissance drones, and long-range drones for special missions. We discussed how to ensure the flexibility of our defense industry. The needs of the front are constantly changing. Our manufacturers must respond to them in a timely manner," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Important decisions [were made]: on simplifying the procurement procedure, importing components, increasing the production of projectiles for drones, and training operators. The project to build an integrated system for managing electronic warfare equipment to protect our soldiers and equipment against Russian drones. The system is already being tested in certain areas. It is planned to scale the project throughout the front," he said.