Facts

16:05 01.04.2024

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

At a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dedicated to drone-relates issues, decisions were made on the facilitation of the procurement procedure, import of components, ramping up the production of projectiles for drones, and training drone operators.

"We updated and detailed this year's production plans for all types of drones: FPV, bombers, reconnaissance drones, and long-range drones for special missions. We discussed how to ensure the flexibility of our defense industry. The needs of the front are constantly changing. Our manufacturers must respond to them in a timely manner," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Important decisions [were made]: on simplifying the procurement procedure, importing components, increasing the production of projectiles for drones, and training operators. The project to build an integrated system for managing electronic warfare equipment to protect our soldiers and equipment against Russian drones. The system is already being tested in certain areas. It is planned to scale the project throughout the front," he said.

Tags: #drones #ammo

MORE ABOUT

16:12 16.03.2024
SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

12:36 16.03.2024
Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

10:29 08.03.2024
UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

17:51 05.03.2024
Ukraine can produce 2 mln drones this year – Ministry of Strategic Industries

Ukraine can produce 2 mln drones this year – Ministry of Strategic Industries

18:22 04.03.2024
Ukrainian market ready to produce more than one mln drones

Ukrainian market ready to produce more than one mln drones

17:34 26.02.2024
Some 90% of drones used by Ukraine on battlefield are of Ukrainian production – Fedorov

Some 90% of drones used by Ukraine on battlefield are of Ukrainian production – Fedorov

10:17 21.02.2024
AFU's Air Assault Forces' 71st Jaeger brigade: Ukrainian FPV drones destroy Starlink of occupiers

AFU's Air Assault Forces' 71st Jaeger brigade: Ukrainian FPV drones destroy Starlink of occupiers

20:34 20.02.2024
Defense Ministry expects that at least 20 countries will join drone coalition

Defense Ministry expects that at least 20 countries will join drone coalition

12:08 20.02.2024
As result of dropping of explosives from drone in Novoslobidsk community in Sumy region, five civilians probably killed

As result of dropping of explosives from drone in Novoslobidsk community in Sumy region, five civilians probably killed

20:39 16.02.2024
Klitschko: 150 FPV drones urgently sent to Avdiivka as assistance

Klitschko: 150 FPV drones urgently sent to Avdiivka as assistance

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Air defense of Ground Forces destroys 326 air targets in March

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Attacks on Russian refineries are an answer to destruction of Ukraine's energy grid – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Moody's confirms Metinvest's ratings, changes outlook from negative to stable

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KRYVYI RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

Olena Zelenska: Despite war, schools and kindergartens have become places where healthy future of our children is laid

SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

AD
AD
AD
AD