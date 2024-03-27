Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Poland will double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

According to RMF24, Sikorski announced this decision during a visit to Riga.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland and Latvia speak with one voice on Ukraine and share an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the region. He added that both countries are leaders in providing assistance to Ukraine, which is repelling the Russian invasion.

Regarding Ukraine's support, Sikorski said that Poland would double its contribution to the Czech initiative for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine [financing 800,000 artillery ammunition found on the market by the Czechs].

He noted that both Poland and Latvia are members of this coalition. "If everyone did what Poland and Latvia are doing, Ukraine would be in a much better situation," the minister said.