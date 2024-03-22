Facts

19:44 22.03.2024

Biletsky: solving problems with aviation, artillery components would make it possible to hold Avdiyivka with existing forces

3 min read
Biletsky: solving problems with aviation, artillery components would make it possible to hold Avdiyivka with existing forces

 For the effective operation of the Ukrainian army, it is necessary to have weapons at all levels, first of all, modern air defense systems and artillery, commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade as part of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Andriy Biletsky has said.

During an online participation as part of the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, Biletsky expressed the opinion that Avdiyivka could be held with existing forces if two components in which the Russian Federation dominates could be resolved: aviation and artillery.

The aviation component, according to the commander, can be solved with the help of a larger number of modern air defenses, and the artillery component includes not only shells, but also the number of barrels and new counter-battery systems.

"It would have been possible to hold Avdiyivka even in such a situation if we had solved these two big problems. And these are the two problems that have not yet been resolved and continue to be critically important for us," Biletsky said.

He also noted that at the peak of the offensive on Avdiyivka, the ratio of Russians to the soldiers of the Third Assault was 7:1, and approximately the same ratio in other units.

"You can fight, but you need some components. If we say about it, than I, as a Ukrainian military man, would expect from 2024 a solution to two key issues," he added.

Thus, the commander of the Third Assault emphasized that in order to effectively counter the enemy, a law on mobilization must be adopted, and the West needs to provide Ukrainian soldiers with weapons and ammunition.

Speaking about what Ukraine needs most now, Biletsky said: "Absolutely everything."

"There are no miracle weapons. There is no missile or plane or tank that will solve problems at the front. War is a complex action, and weapons in war are always a combination of means," he said.

Thus, the commander indicated that Ukraine needs weapons of all levels for the army to operate effectively, from small arms to operational missiles.

"First of all, if we highlight, these are air defense systems - the air force component, where we cannot compete with the Russians, as well as artillery weapons across its entire latitude," he added.

The brigade commander also stated that he believes "that there are still enough forces and capabilities to defeat the Russian Federation, the main thing is to use them effectively."

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.

Tags: #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #biletsky

MORE ABOUT

20:56 22.03.2024
Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

20:12 22.03.2024
Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

19:27 22.03.2024
Biletsky about situation in Avdiyivka axis: This campaign certainly most difficult, there are definitely signs of stabilization now

Biletsky about situation in Avdiyivka axis: This campaign certainly most difficult, there are definitely signs of stabilization now

19:03 22.03.2024
Danish Defense Minister in Kyiv: Ukraine needs help today, in 2-3 years it will be too late

Danish Defense Minister in Kyiv: Ukraine needs help today, in 2-3 years it will be too late

16:20 22.03.2024
NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

15:58 22.03.2024
Necessary to deprive Russia of ability to circumvent sanctions – Ambassador Braže

Necessary to deprive Russia of ability to circumvent sanctions – Ambassador Braže

15:33 22.03.2024
Stefanishyna on calls to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure: We act according to best NATO standards

Stefanishyna on calls to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure: We act according to best NATO standards

15:21 22.03.2024
Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

14:24 22.03.2024
Stefanishyna: I think allies themselves don't believe in NATO right now

Stefanishyna: I think allies themselves don't believe in NATO right now

12:03 22.03.2024
Next generation of politicians to be elected to European Parliament – MEP

Next generation of politicians to be elected to European Parliament – MEP

AD

HOT NEWS

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting to eliminate consequences of morning Russian strikes

LATEST

The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

Power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhya increased to 29 people - State Emergency Situations Service

Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

Up to five people with weapons attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow region

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD