Dutch PM: We’re working hard to ensure that F-16s fly in skies over Ukraine as soon as possible

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that work is underway to ensure that F-16 fighters are in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"When people ask me why it is so important for the Netherlands and the West to continue supporting Ukraine, I always answer: it's time to ask ourselves what freedom means to us - real freedom," he said in a special video message during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

Rutte recalled that he visited Kharkiv three weeks ago. "People there know the answer to this question. Because for them, the struggle for freedom is a reality. This is a cruel reality for all Ukrainians," he stressed.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Netherlands would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. In this context, in particular, a ten-year bilateral security agreement was signed, "to show that we remain committed. To send a clear message to Kyiv, our international partners and Moscow that we are unwavering."

"Undoubtedly, this means that we must turn our words into actions. And that's exactly what we're doing. This year, the Netherlands will allocate another EUR 2 billion for military support to Ukraine," Rutte said.

He also recalled that the Netherlands had allocated EUR 250 million for the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase artillery shells.

"And this will not be our last contribution. We are also working hard to ensure that 24 Dutch F-16s fly in the skies over Ukraine as soon as possible," he stressed.

The Prime Minister also added that no less important is the issue of responsibility and the restoration of justice after the end of the war, saying that on April 2, the Netherlands, as co-organizers, will host the conference Restoring Justice for Ukraine in The Hague.

"The issue of responsibility is close to our hearts in the Netherlands. After all, my hometown of The Hague is an international city of peace and justice," he concluded.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22.