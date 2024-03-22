Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Over the past two months, Ukraine has received only 10% of the planned financial assistance, and has also not received military assistance, which was planned within the Ramstein format, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that the situation is already very bad... Over the past two months, we have received 10% of the planned financial resources necessary for the survival of the state, and also have not received military assistance, which was planned for almost a year within the Ramstein format by more than 50 countries around the world," she said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that American partners are calling on Ukraine to have a more restrained response to the situation with the allocation of an aid package from the United States.

"If there is a decision, most likely it will be for this year. But yesterday morning I returned from Brussels and, synchronizing with my colleagues, I can say: the forecasts are not very optimistic," Stefanishyna complained.