19:37 21.03.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting with chairman of NATO Military Committee

During a meeting in Kyiv with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Robert Bauer, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed opportunities to strengthen the Alliance's coordinating role in supporting Ukraine.

In particular, according to Zelenskyy's press service, the parties discussed strengthening existing Ukrainian defense capabilities, as well as developing Ukraine's future military potential in accordance with NATO standards and compatibility requirements.

The President of Ukraine informed the Chairman of the Military Committee about the priority defense needs of the Defense Forces and separately noted the urgent need for additional air defense systems to reliably protect Ukrainians from constant missile and drone attacks by Russia.

The Head of State also outlined the expectations of the Ukrainian side from the current NATO summit in Washington.

"We count on fair assessments of our country's achievements and the decisions of the Washington summit, which will bring Ukraine closer to membership in the Alliance," he said.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Bauer for his visit to Ukraine and a signal of support for Ukrainians.

"Thank you for your first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale war. This is a serious signal of support for our society. The support from NATO and the member states of the Alliance is, first of all, very important for the morale of our fighters and civilian Ukrainians. We really appreciate that we can count on you," the head of state said.

