Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

In the morning missile attack on Kyiv on March 21, a number of food industry enterprises that ensure the food security of the capital were damaged, in particular, Stolychny Mlyn LLC, Kyivtranslogistic LLC, which supply raw materials and carry out transportation to strategic production enterprises, including the leading supplier of bread in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region – PrJSC Kyivkhlib, the press service of the company Stolychny Mlyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, the elevator complex, as well as the territory, buildings and more than 50 units of motor transport were affected.

"Currently, the damage is estimated at no less than UAH 40 million. The final amount of damage can be assessed based on the results of the work of an ad hoc commission. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the company's employees," the press service said.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack with the participation of city rescue and utility services and company divisions continues.

Production has been partially suspended.

At the same time, thanks to the correct organization of the accumulation of warehouse stocks during the period of martial law, Stolychny Mlyn continues to fully fulfill its obligations to supply products, the comapny said.