Facts

14:18 21.03.2024

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

2 min read
Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

In the morning missile attack on Kyiv on March 21, a number of food industry enterprises that ensure the food security of the capital were damaged, in particular, Stolychny Mlyn LLC, Kyivtranslogistic LLC, which supply raw materials and carry out transportation to strategic production enterprises, including the leading supplier of bread in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region – PrJSC Kyivkhlib, the press service of the company Stolychny Mlyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, the elevator complex, as well as the territory, buildings and more than 50 units of motor transport were affected.

"Currently, the damage is estimated at no less than UAH 40 million. The final amount of damage can be assessed based on the results of the work of an ad hoc commission. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the company's employees," the press service said.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack with the participation of city rescue and utility services and company divisions continues.

Production has been partially suspended.

At the same time, thanks to the correct organization of the accumulation of warehouse stocks during the period of martial law, Stolychny Mlyn continues to fully fulfill its obligations to supply products, the comapny said.

Tags: #enterprises #damage

MORE ABOUT

10:12 21.03.2024
Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

16:35 02.03.2024
In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

19:50 31.01.2024
ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

20:49 11.01.2024
NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

19:07 12.10.2023
Some 8.6 mln sq. m of buildings damaged by flooding caused by explosion at Kakhovka HPP dam – survey

Some 8.6 mln sq. m of buildings damaged by flooding caused by explosion at Kakhovka HPP dam – survey

20:43 28.07.2023
Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

21:00 27.06.2023
Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

19:46 22.06.2023
Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

19:34 31.05.2023
SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

19:05 17.05.2023
Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

LATEST

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD