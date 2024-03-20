U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress condemned the illegal abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada welcomes the adoption by the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress of the resolution on condemning the illegal abduction of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation! Some 390 congressmen voted for the document," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook.

She expressed gratitude to the authors of the resolution and to all those who voted for their significant contribution to the international condemnation of the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children.

"These crimes need to be spoken about out loud to the whole world. They must be called by their proper names, and all those involved must be identified and punished," the Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

The resolution notes that the House of Representatives holds the government of the Russian Federation under the leadership of Vladimir Putin responsible for the unlawful abduction of children from Ukraine and formally condemns these actions.

The document emphasizes that facilitating illegal adoption is genocide, since it contradicts Russia's obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.