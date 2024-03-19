Facts

18:58 19.03.2024

Swedish Parliament's finance committee proposes defense equipment, financial support to Ukraine

1 min read
The Committee of Finance of the Swedish Parliament supports the government's proposal to donate defense equipment and provide financial support to Ukraine, the press service of the Swedish Parliament has said.

"The finance committee supports the government's proposal to donate defense equipment and provide financial support to Ukraine. According to the proposal, it concerns defense equipment in the form of, for example, artillery ammunition, hand grenades, anti-tank missiles, underwater weapons and combat boat," it said on Tuesday.

In addition, Sweden will donate to Ukraine medical equipment, medical transport vehicles and food.

The armed forces are expected to be able to dispose of the defense equipment for a limited time, the parliament said.

The financial support includes, among other things, contributions to funds and a number of bilateral and multilateral donation projects established by countries within the EU and NATO with the aim of supporting Ukraine. Furthermore, the support involves implementing training efforts and security protection measures in Ukraine to develop the country's ability to defend itself.

