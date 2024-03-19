Ukraine, NATO begin Ukraine's Strategic Defence Procurement Review

The inaugural conference on the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Strategic Defence Procurement Review took place.

"On March 18-19, the inaugural conference was held in Luxembourg to establish the Strategic Defence Procurement Review, one of the flagship projects of the Alliance's Comprehensive Assistance Package. The purpose of the review is to help Ukraine reform its defence procurement system and align it with NATO best practices and standards," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration reports.

It is noted that this is the first meeting of working groups in which experts from Ukraine and NATO member states will work together to develop recommendations that should be approved at the Washington summit in July 2024.

"These recommendations will form the basis for further steps to ensure greater accountability, transparency and interoperability, which is part of Ukraine's preparation for future membership in the Alliance," the statement said.

The review is being carried out at the request of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the project is being led by subject matter experts from NATO countries and Ukraine in close cooperation with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, with support from Norway.