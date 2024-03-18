Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Spokesperson of the eastern group of troops, Illia Yevlash, has become the new head of the public relations service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, this position was held by Yuriy Ihnat.

"According to the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 480 dated March 15, 2024, Major Illia Olehovych Yevlash was appointed head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the AFU's Facebook page says.

It is reported that Yevlash served in the Army Command as a senior officer of the public relations service. He headed the public relations service of the group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv and the press service of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia. The spokesperson of the eastern group of troops.