Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

The death toll as a result of a missile strike carried out by the invaders on Odesa has risen to 20 people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, and later it became known about missile attacks on the city. Previously, it was known about 19 killed and 73 injured, including doctors and rescuers. Saturday, March 16, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa.