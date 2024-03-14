Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

Six people aged 7 to 74 years old were injured as a result of attacks inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Nikopol, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The Russian troops three times attacked the Nikopol district by kamikaze drones. They also opened heavy artillery fire four times. The occupiers terrorized the district center. Six people were injured. Those injured are aged from 7 to 74 years old," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the official, almost ten apartment buildings, five private houses, an outbuilding, two educational establishments, several cafes and shops, three administrative buildings and a pharmacy, as well as a car and power lines were damaged as a result of the attack.