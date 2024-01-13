Facts

13:44 13.01.2024

Ukraine needs more attack aircraft for combat operations – Syrsky

2 min read
Ukraine needs more attack aircraft for combat operations – Syrsky

Ukraine needs more military aircraft for combat operations, such as American A-10 attack aircraft to support infantry and aircraft capable of launching long-range cruise missiles, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky said in an interview with Reuters.

"I would talk about A-10s as an option if they'll be given to us ... this is not a new machine, but a reliable one that has proven itself in many wars, and which has a wide array of weapons for destroying land targets to help the infantry," he said.

"It is for destroying land-based targets: tanks, artillery ... everything that counters the infantry," he said.

Syrsky added that attack helicopters such as the AH-64 Apache and AH-1 Super Cobra, as well as the UH-60 Black Hawk, could also play an important role.

He said that Moscow's forces are now back on the offensive in some parts of the east, where Syrsky said fighting remained fierce.

He added that Russian forces were continually attacking in several parts of the front, with Ukrainian forces conducting small counterattacks.

"This is active defense when we are not just sitting on the defensive but constantly counterattacking, and in some directions switching to the offensive. And the enemy knows this," he said.

"As well as calls for more aircraft, Ukraine has asked allies to speed up the supply of artillery ammunition, which some units have complained is running short," the report says.

"While drones are increasingly influential on the battlefield, artillery is a mainstay for both armies, and Ukraine has to balance its use of various caliber shells based on the available supply," it reads.

"We have developed an expertise with this and adjust to our daily realities," said Syrsky.

"I think there are always chances. You just need to find them and use them," he said, asked if there could be a turning point in the war in Ukraine's favor.

He added that it was "impossible" for Russia to have built robust defenses everywhere, and that there were always weak spots because of the landscape and other factors.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

17:18 12.01.2024
Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

12:08 27.12.2023
Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

13:40 04.11.2023
Syrsky: Enemy regrouping in Kupiansk axis

Syrsky: Enemy regrouping in Kupiansk axis

16:25 30.10.2023
Syrsky: Enemy intensifies activity near Bakhmut

Syrsky: Enemy intensifies activity near Bakhmut

13:59 14.10.2023
Syrsky meets with unit commanders in Lyman operational-tactical group's area – Military Media Center

Syrsky meets with unit commanders in Lyman operational-tactical group's area – Military Media Center

17:36 18.09.2023
Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

10:38 24.08.2023
Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

16:03 09.08.2023
Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

20:06 03.08.2023
Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy will speak in Davos on Jan 16

Poland raises military aircraft during morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy will speak in Davos on Jan 16

French Foreign Minister: We determined to jointly strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities to produce weapons

Poland raises military aircraft during morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

Zelenskyy after meeting with Pritzker: This visit is powerful signal of strong support for Ukraine

New French Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Tusk plans to visit Kyiv in coming days

Russia fears that F-16 fighters will enter service with AFU – Estonian intelligence

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD