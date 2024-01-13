Tusk plans to visit Kyiv in coming days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that during the next meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda he would discuss his upcoming visit to Kyiv, he said this in an interview with Polish media on January 12, Polsatnews reports.

“I will go to the president, in particular to talk about the nature of my mission - I will be in Kyiv in the coming days,” Tusk said.

He emphasized that for both him and the president, “the situation in Ukraine and at the front is the number one issue for the security of Poland.”

“There are other issues that need to be resolved, for example, related to the interests of Polish carriers,” the prime minister said.

According to Tusk, the meeting with Duda will take place on Monday.