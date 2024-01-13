Facts

11:50 13.01.2024

Tusk plans to visit Kyiv in coming days

1 min read
Tusk plans to visit Kyiv in coming days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that during the next meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda he would discuss his upcoming visit to Kyiv, he said this in an interview with Polish media on January 12, Polsatnews reports.

“I will go to the president, in particular to talk about the nature of my mission - I will be in Kyiv in the coming days,” Tusk said.

He emphasized that for both him and the president, “the situation in Ukraine and at the front is the number one issue for the security of Poland.”

“There are other issues that need to be resolved, for example, related to the interests of Polish carriers,” the prime minister said.

According to Tusk, the meeting with Duda will take place on Monday.

Tags: #kyiv #tusk

MORE ABOUT

15:57 12.01.2024
US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

15:09 09.01.2024
Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

09:36 04.01.2024
Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

15:38 03.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

10:42 03.01.2024
Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

20:18 02.01.2024
Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

13:18 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

11:46 01.01.2024
Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

13:14 30.12.2023
Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

Klitschko announces mourning day in Kyiv on Jan 1

AD

HOT NEWS

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

LATEST

Russia fears that F-16 fighters will enter service with AFU – Estonian intelligence

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD