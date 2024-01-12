Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

The enemy troops failed to carry out the tasks set by the Russian command in the east of Ukraine over the past few months, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The enemy was repeatedly given deadlines for capturing certain settlements and reaching certain lines, then they were postponed and these tasks were not completed. Recently, thanks to the actions of our defenders, the Russian army's offensive regularly suffered setbacks and the enemy sustained heavy losses," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, the commander recalled that the enemy forces continue to conduct an offensive in several directions, and they have necessary resources for it.