Facts

17:18 12.01.2024

Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

1 min read
Russian army fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine's east over past few months – Syrsky

The enemy troops failed to carry out the tasks set by the Russian command in the east of Ukraine over the past few months, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The enemy was repeatedly given deadlines for capturing certain settlements and reaching certain lines, then they were postponed and these tasks were not completed. Recently, thanks to the actions of our defenders, the Russian army's offensive regularly suffered setbacks and the enemy sustained heavy losses," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

At the same time, the commander recalled that the enemy forces continue to conduct an offensive in several directions, and they have necessary resources for it. 

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

12:08 27.12.2023
Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

13:40 04.11.2023
Syrsky: Enemy regrouping in Kupiansk axis

Syrsky: Enemy regrouping in Kupiansk axis

16:25 30.10.2023
Syrsky: Enemy intensifies activity near Bakhmut

Syrsky: Enemy intensifies activity near Bakhmut

13:59 14.10.2023
Syrsky meets with unit commanders in Lyman operational-tactical group's area – Military Media Center

Syrsky meets with unit commanders in Lyman operational-tactical group's area – Military Media Center

17:36 18.09.2023
Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

10:38 24.08.2023
Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

16:03 09.08.2023
Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

20:06 03.08.2023
Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

16:35 25.07.2023
Syrsky visits combat brigades in Bakhmut, Lyman directions

Syrsky visits combat brigades in Bakhmut, Lyman directions

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Several candidates now being considered for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Several candidates now being considered for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

Two people killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson – Prokudin

Budanov: We see increase ammunition manufactured by Russia since late summer of 2023

Budanov: We need more shells, artillery systems, incl. old systems no longer in use

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

British PM to visit Kyiv today

AD
AD
AD
AD