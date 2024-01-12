Zelenskyy: Several candidates now being considered for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several candidates are currently being considered for the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the UK.

"As for our relations with Great Britain: they are very powerful. It is critical that each of the officials, diplomats who deal with our relations with Great Britain is at the highest level. Therefore, we are carefully considering several candidates," he said at a press conference with the British Prime Minister in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, the head of state did not name the names of the candidates and did not answer whether former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was among them.

According to Zelenskyy, "you build something for a very, very long time, and it is important not to lose it all later. This is an important and sensitive issue."