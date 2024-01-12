US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and U.S. private sector CEOs have arrived in Kyiv, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink has said.

"A very warm welcome to Kyiv to U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and U.S. private sector CEOs. Today we will have meetings focused on accelerating U.S. business investment in Ukraine for the recovery," she said on X Social Network on Friday.