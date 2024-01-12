Facts

15:57 12.01.2024

US Special Rep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Pritzker, private sector CEOs arrive in Kyiv

1 min read

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and U.S. private sector CEOs have arrived in Kyiv, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink has said.

"A very warm welcome to Kyiv to U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and U.S. private sector CEOs. Today we will have meetings focused on accelerating U.S. business investment in Ukraine for the recovery," she said on X Social Network on Friday.

Tags: #kyiv #pritzker

MORE ABOUT

19:34 12.01.2024
Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

18:44 12.01.2024
US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

US position on Ukraine unchanged, Biden administration continues to support Ukrainians – Pritzker

15:09 09.01.2024
Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

09:36 04.01.2024
Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

15:38 03.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

10:42 03.01.2024
Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

20:18 02.01.2024
Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

13:18 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

11:46 01.01.2024
Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

Death toll in Kyiv as result of Russian attack on Dec 29 increases to 28 people

AD

HOT NEWS

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

LATEST

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

UK, USA night strikes against Yemen's Houthis targeted their sites for launching drones, missiles at merchant ships in Red Sea – Sunak

British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

AD
AD
AD
AD