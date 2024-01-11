Facts

19:50 11.01.2024

PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

1 min read
PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has received the first evidence of the use of North Korean missiles by the Russian occupation army, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"The establishment of such data is [the result of] the systemic work carried out by prosecutors and investigators. The results of the preliminary scientific and technical expertise have confirmed that the missile launched on January 2 to strike the center of Kharkiv is a short-range missile developed in North Korea," he said on the air of Suspilne on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor general, military experts of the inter-departmental working group under the PGO, who also examined the scene and took a piece of the missile for analysis, came to the same conclusions.

"A comprehensive examination is underway to finally confirm this fact," he said.

Tags: #war #missiles #north_korea

MORE ABOUT

12:14 11.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

20:28 10.01.2024
Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

10:29 10.01.2024
Russia's use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine threatens security in Europe, on Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific region

Russia's use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine threatens security in Europe, on Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific region

18:53 09.01.2024
USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

11:43 09.01.2024
Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

19:47 08.01.2024
There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

14:16 08.01.2024
Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

12:20 08.01.2024
Ukrainian forces destroy eight attack UAVs Shahed-136/131, 18 cruise missiles – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian forces destroy eight attack UAVs Shahed-136/131, 18 cruise missiles – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

Property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, supplier to Ministry of Defense who tried to bribe SBI investigator, seized

LATEST

Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia

Commander of AFU Navy: Talks underway, incl. on attracting NATO ships to ensure safety of civilian shipping to Ukrainian ports

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Szijjártó in Uzhgorod on Jan 29 – MFA

Property of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, supplier to Ministry of Defense who tried to bribe SBI investigator, seized

Rada returns bill on mobilization to Cabinet – Arakhamia

AD
AD
AD
AD