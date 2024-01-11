PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has received the first evidence of the use of North Korean missiles by the Russian occupation army, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"The establishment of such data is [the result of] the systemic work carried out by prosecutors and investigators. The results of the preliminary scientific and technical expertise have confirmed that the missile launched on January 2 to strike the center of Kharkiv is a short-range missile developed in North Korea," he said on the air of Suspilne on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor general, military experts of the inter-departmental working group under the PGO, who also examined the scene and took a piece of the missile for analysis, came to the same conclusions.

"A comprehensive examination is underway to finally confirm this fact," he said.