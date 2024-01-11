Facts

19:04 11.01.2024

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

1 min read
As part of the European Union's commitment to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition per year, less than half of this number was provided as of the end of 2023, Spokesperson for the EU Foreign Diplomatic Service Peter Stano has said.

It has become possible to provide more than 300,000 rounds of ammunition and 300,000 missiles, he said at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, adding that as contracts for the purchase of ammunition by EU member states are being built up, more deliveries will follow.

Stano also said that more than 20 contracts have been signed on government procurement, and, as of December, these contracts allowed for the supply of at least 180,000 shells.

The EU sticks to the political goal of supplying Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition per year, the spokesperson said. At the same time, he emphasized the this decision was made recently and it is not only about ammunition but also about all the military materials and equipment that must be supplied.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #supplies #ammunition

