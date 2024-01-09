As result of shelling of Bilozersk community of Kherson region, spouse wounded – PGO

Russian occupiers shelled one of the settlements in Bilozersk community of Kherson region, as a result of which a spouse was injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"According to the investigation, on January 9, at about 15:00, Russian troops shelled one of the settlements of Bilozersk community. As a result of the attack on the village, the spouses were injured. The victims are receiving medical assistance. At the time of the shelling, both were at their place of residence," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

Under the procedural leadership of Oleshkiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kherson region, law enforcement officers started a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings into violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

​