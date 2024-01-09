Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector by phone on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, he expressed gratitude for Poland's consistent unwavering support for Ukraine as Ukraine's constant ally on the path to joining the EU and NATO.

"Our common border must be a real European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our peoples," the president said.

Poland's support for the European Union's historic decision to open negotiations with Ukraine was noted. The leaders also discussed issues of ensuring financial and political support for Ukraine from the EU.

The presidents exchanged views in the context of the approaching NATO Washington summit and the expected decisions of the Alliance. The interlocutors said interaction between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of a common European home.

"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Zelenskyy also highly appreciated Poland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and thanked for the decision to participate in the Polish representative in the next meeting at the level of advisers to state leaders in Davos.

In addition, Zelenskyy briefed his colleague about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, which led to the death of civilians and the destruction of civilian objects, and noted the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense to create a reliable air shield.

The head of the Ukrainian state separately raised the issue of Poland joining the Joint Declaration of the G7 Leaders on Security Guarantees for Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the schedule for further bilateral contacts.