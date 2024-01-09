Facts

19:12 09.01.2024

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

2 min read
Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector by phone on Tuesday, with an emphasis on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, he expressed gratitude for Poland's consistent unwavering support for Ukraine as Ukraine's constant ally on the path to joining the EU and NATO.

"Our common border must be a real European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our peoples," the president said.

Poland's support for the European Union's historic decision to open negotiations with Ukraine was noted. The leaders also discussed issues of ensuring financial and political support for Ukraine from the EU.

The presidents exchanged views in the context of the approaching NATO Washington summit and the expected decisions of the Alliance. The interlocutors said interaction between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of a common European home.

"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Zelenskyy also highly appreciated Poland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and thanked for the decision to participate in the Polish representative in the next meeting at the level of advisers to state leaders in Davos.

It is noted that the leaders discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector with an emphasis on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, Zelenskyy briefed his colleague about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, which led to the death of civilians and the destruction of civilian objects, and noted the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense to create a reliable air shield.

The head of the Ukrainian state separately raised the issue of Poland joining the Joint Declaration of the G7 Leaders on Security Guarantees for Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the schedule for further bilateral contacts.

Tags: #poland #president #defense #conversation

MORE ABOUT

14:10 09.01.2024
Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

20:58 05.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

20:37 05.01.2024
Kuleba announces contacts with new Polish govt at all levels to solve existing problems

Kuleba announces contacts with new Polish govt at all levels to solve existing problems

20:42 04.01.2024
Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

16:28 04.01.2024
Polish Agriculture Minister: Embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite, borders will not be opened

Polish Agriculture Minister: Embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite, borders will not be opened

10:52 04.01.2024
Movement of trucks near Medyka-Shehyni border crossing blocked again – Border Guard Service

Movement of trucks near Medyka-Shehyni border crossing blocked again – Border Guard Service

10:53 03.01.2024
West should tighten sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with long–range missiles - Polish FM

West should tighten sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with long–range missiles - Polish FM

19:10 02.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

20:44 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Pope Francis

20:38 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone conference on domestic situation, frontline

Zelenskyy holds phone conference on domestic situation, frontline

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

Number of sanctioned Russian persons more than doubles in 2023 – statistics

LATEST

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

More than 185,000 trained in first aid since war start

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

Number of sanctioned Russian persons more than doubles in 2023 – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD